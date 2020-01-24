ComfortDelGro increases 'level of preparedness' in response to Wuhan virus threat

SINGAPORE: Singapore transport operator ComfortDelgro said on Friday (Jan 24) that it has increased its "level of preparedness" in response to the Wuhan coronavirus threat.



Surgical masks have now been placed at all ComfortDelGro fuel kiosks, workshops and general counters for distribution to taxi drivers, the group said, with more ready for deployment should the need arise, it added.



“Ever since SARS in 2003, we have made sure that we are always ready for any similar incident," said Group CEO Yang Ban Seng.

"As part of our business continuity plans, we have stockpiled masks and disinfectants to ensure that we are never caught unaware. We hope that we do not need to activate these plans but we will if we have to."



Singapore confirmed its first case of the Wuhan virus on Thursday evening - a male Wuhan resident, 66, who arrived in Singapore with his family on Jan 20. He is currently in isolation at the Singapore General Hospital and is in stable condition.



A stepped-up cleaning and disinfecting schedule will also be activated as the situation develops, ComfortDelGro said in a news release.



Travel and personal hygiene advisories have also been issued to all its employees, including its cabbies, bus captains, frontline and backend staff, it added.



"They have been encouraged to take precautionary measures such as cleaning and disinfecting their taxis more frequently and to wear a face mask if they have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose to protect those around them.

“If they feel unwell, they should see a doctor immediately,“ said ComfortDelGro.



ComfortDelGro employees have also been advised to avoid all travel to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, and to exercise caution and attention to personal hygiene when travelling to the rest of China.



"Those who have travelled to China recently have been asked to monitor their health closely for two weeks upon their return to Singapore.

"Should they feel unwell, they are to seek medical attention promptly and to also inform their doctors of their travel history," said ComfortDelGro.



The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan city has left at least 26 people dead in China and has infected more than 800 as of Friday.



Cases have been confirmed in Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.



For full coverage and latest developments on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus

