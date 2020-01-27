Compulsory leave of absence for students, teachers returning from China: MOE

SINGAPORE: Students and teachers returning from China to Singapore will have to take a compulsory leave of absence, said the Ministry of Education (MOE), as it announced measures to protect schools from the Wuhan virus.

This applies to all students and staff of Government schools, including MOE kindergartens, primary, secondary, special education schools, junior colleges and the Millenia Institute, who return from mainland China on Jan 15 or later.

For students and staff of polytechnics and the Institutes of Technical Education (ITEs), the leave of absence applies if they return from China on Jan 14 or later.

The leave of absence will last for 14 days, starting from the day after their arrival in Singapore.



The new coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan, has so far killed 80 people and infected more than 2,700.

A handful of cases have been reported outside China, including four in Singapore.

MOE had earlier instituted a range of measures to protect schools against the virus, including requiring students and staff to declare their travel history and advising those who travelled to China to take their temperature regularly upon their return.



“The latest LOA (leave of absence) measure allows MOE to better mitigate the potential risks posed by travel in our schools and institutions, while enabling them to continue with the usual leaning and other activities,” the ministry said.

Students on leave of absence will be supported through a home-based learning plan, MOE added.

Schools will also start daily temperature taking exercises when they reopen after the Chinese New Year holidays on Wednesday. Students and staff will be monitored for any signs of flu-like symptoms.



The ministry also advised students and their families to monitor their health and adopt good personal hygiene habits.

“Parents should seek immediate medical attention for their children if unwell, and ensure that their children recover fully before they return to school for classes,” it said.

“MOE will continue to work closely with schools and institutions to keep them updated on the latest medical advices and developments of this Wuhan coronavirus infection.

Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus