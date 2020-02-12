DBS employee infected with novel coronavirus, some staff told to work from home

SINGAPORE: DBS on Wednesday (Feb 12) confirmed an employee had been infected with the novel coronavirus, prompting the bank to take precautionary measures and have some employees at Marina Bay Financial Centre work from home.

The infected employee was tested on Tuesday and the bank was informed of the confirmation on Wednesday morning, said DBS in a media statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a precaution, employees in the affected office space were told to work from home.

"As a precautionary measure, as at 12pm today, we ensured that all employees on the affected floor at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3 vacated the premises, to work from home," it said.



The bank said it was conducting contact tracing with all employees and other people the infected person may have come into contact with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DBS' office at MBFC Tower 3. (Photo: Gayathiri Chandramohan)

The affected office space and common areas are being deep cleaned and disinfected according to the health ministry's guidelines, it added.

"During this difficult time, the bank will be providing this employee and his family with every support and guidance," said DBS.

A total of 300 staff members at level 43 of the Marina Bay Financial Centre have been "evacuated" as a precautionary measure and will work from home, the bank told staff members in an internal memo seen by CNA.

CARE PACKS TO INCLUDE VITAMIN C, THERMOMETER

All bank employees will receive a "personal hygiene and protection care pack with effect from next week.

The pack will include a thermometer, hand sanitiser and vitamin C, said DBS.

It said it was also rolling out webinars for medical health professionals to update employees and provide further information, and also had a medical helpline and services to virtual doctors.

The bank has also put in place plans for employees to work from home or from split sites "to ensure minimal disruption to operations".

Long lines had formed this week to enter some offices in the financial district as employers started screening workers for temperature. Warnings by building management of cases in some downtown office buildings have also been widely shared on social media.



A total of 47 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Singapore so far.

As of Tuesday, nine of these have since recovered.

The virus, which started in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has since spread to more than 20 countries.

More than 1,000 people have died and more than 44,000 people have been infected, the vast majority in China.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram