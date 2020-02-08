Grab suspends GrabShare services amid novel coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing operator Grab will suspend its GrabShare service in Singapore with effect from 1am on Sunday (Feb 9), amid concerns over a novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the latest developments, GrabShare services will be temporarily unavailable from Feb 9, 1am until further notice," the company said in a statement on Saturday. "We appreciate your understanding while we work closely with the relevant authorities to monitor the situation," it added in a notice to app users.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Grab's other ride-hailing services, including JustGrab, will remain available.



The company said that it will implement several safeguards for riders and drivers, including regularly disinfecting cars through the day, switching off air-conditioning and rolling down the windows for air circulation. It will also allow customers to cancel rides without penalty if their driver seems unwell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grab will suspend its GrabShare services as of 1am on Feb 9 until further notice. (Image: Grab)Grab will suspend its GrabShare services as of 1am on Feb 9 until further notice. (Image: Grab)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) late Saturday confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus - including a taxi driver and a private-hire car driver. Singapore now has 40 cases of the virus.



Of the 40 confirmed cases, four are in critical condition - up from two on Friday.



On Friday, Singapore raised the DORSCON level to Orange following several cases of novel coronavirus without any links to previous cases or travel history to mainland China.

This means the disease is deemed severe and spreads easily from person to person, but has not spread widely and is being contained.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

