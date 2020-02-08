Pentagon reduces size of Singapore Airshow delegation over coronavirus concerns: Sources

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has reduced the size of the delegation traveling to the Singapore Airshow in light of coronavirus concerns, people familiar with the matter said on Friday (Feb 7).



Ellen Lord, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, will no longer attend the event as the lead Pentagon representative, the people said. Other Pentagon leaders including uniformed military officials still plan to attend.



The airshow will continue next week, but organizers might look to limit public visitors, a Singaporean official said on Friday, as Singapore reported three more coronavirus cases that authorities have not yet linked to previous infections or travel to China.

The new cases take Singapore's virus tally to 33 with the alert level raised to orange, denoting the disease is severe and passes easily from person-to-person. Red - the highest alert level - indicates it is spreading widely.



The trade portion of the airshow, held every two years, is set to begin on Feb 11.



US weapons maker Lockheed Martin said on Thursday it would reduce its attendance at the Singapore Airshow also due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.



Business jet manufacturers Bombardier, Textronand General Dynamics's Gulfstream division are among those that have pulled out of the airshow.

