4 locally transmitted cases among new coronavirus patients in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed on Tuesday (Feb 4) its first locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus, among six new cases of the disease detected in the country.

Four Singapore residents with no recent travel history to China have tested positive for the virus, which has sickened more than 20,000 and killed more than 420 people since it was detected in Wuhan in central China.

One of them was a tour guide for a group of Chinese tourists, two work at a shop the group had visited, while a fourth case of local transmission was the domestic helper of one of the cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said at a briefing.

The tour group had arrived in Singapore from China on Jan 22 and went to Malaysia from Jan 24 to 26. They re-entered Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint at 3am on Jan 27 and flew from Changi Airport Terminal 1 at 6am.

"The Ministry of Health has commenced contact tracing to identify individuals who had close contact with these cases, so as to ring-fence the cluster and limit further spread," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.



Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong attends a press conference on Feb 4, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Another two new cases announced by the authorities on Tuesday are Singapore residents who had been evacuated from Wuhan.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 24.



View of Yong Thai Hang at 24 Cavan Road. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Two of the patients who caught the virus here are salespeople at Yong Thai Hang, a health product store that serves primarily Chinese tourists. They are the 19th and 20th cases reported.

The tour group had visited the store, among other places, on Jan 23.

The 19th case, a 28-year-old woman, reported developing a sore throat and fever on Jan 29. She went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital emergency department on Jan 30 and was discharged after a chest X-ray found she did not have pneumonia.

She stayed at home from Jan 31 till Sunday before being admitted to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Monday.

The 20th case is a 48-year-old woman who lives at Hougang Street 61. She reported symptoms on Jan 25 and was admitted on Monday to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Case 19's maid, a 44-year-old Indonesian national, is the 21st case. She reported onset of symptoms on Sunday and did not leave her house until she was admitted to SGH the next day.

A tour guide who brought tour groups to Yong Thai Hang is the 24th case. The 32-year-old Singapore resident was asymptomatic when she went to NCID.

The 22nd and 23rd cases were among 92 people evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30 and the two had no symptoms when they boarded the flight to Singapore.

They were put under quarantine in Singapore and tested positive on Monday despite showing no symptoms. They are now both in isolation rooms at NCID.



The 18 earlier confirmed cases in Singapore all had recent travel history to Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.



In an update, MOH said one of the cases was discharged on Tuesday after testing negative for the virus. Many are improving and at least two are asymptomatic; several need oxygen support but none are critically ill.



The patient discharged, a 35-year-old man from Wuhan who, was the seventh case detected in Singapore.

Authorities on Tuesday said that the four cases of local transmission are not evidence of community spread as they can be traced back to recent travellers from China and some had close contact with one another.

Mr Gan clarified that when there are cases where the source of transmission cannot be traced, authorities will raise the alert level.

As an added precaution, individuals who have had recent close contact with people with travel history to mainland China will be contacted.

Other measures to enhance cleaning of public spaces to pre-empt possible community spread of the virus were also announced.



Authorities have urged places with high human traffic to step up cleaning, including food and beverage outlets, shops and hotels.



"Current evidence suggests that the likely modes of transmission are mainly through contact with droplets from infected individuals, either directly or indirectly through hands that have come into contact with these droplets," said MOH.

"The virus can also transmit through surface contact."



Sanitation and hygiene advisories have been disseminated by the National Environment Agency.

Schools will not hold mass assemblies and recess sessions will be staggered, while school camps will be cancelled.



Should community spread occur, more measures to reduce human interaction will be considered, authorities added.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to ramp up our measures if necessary," said Mr Gan. "I urge Singaporeans to remain calm. We will spare no effort to protect our people."



On Saturday, Singapore widened travel restrictions to bar all new visitors with recent travel history to mainland China from Singapore. These visitors are also not allowed to transit in Singapore.

The coronavirus has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 20,000 around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the virus outbreak a global emergency.



Hong Kong on Monday reported the city's first fatality from the coronavirus, and the second outside mainland China.

