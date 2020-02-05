Coronavirus outbreak: 6-month-old baby among 4 new cases in Singapore, 3 of them linked to local transmission cluster

SINGAPORE: Four new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Feb 5).



As of Wednesday, 28 people in Singapore have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the four new cases, three cases are linked to the cluster of local transmission announced on Tuesday, and one is an imported case involving a Chinese tourist from Wuhan.



"There is as yet no evidence of widespread community transmission in Singapore," said the ministry.

Singapore on Tuesday announced its first locally transmitted cases of the disease. One of them was a tour guide for a group of Chinese tourists, two others worked at a shop the group had visited and the fourth case was a domestic helper of one of the cases.



Advertisement

Advertisement

COUPLE, BABY AND MAID INFECTED

Among Wednesday's new cases, two are family members of a 28-year-old woman - a confirmed case announced on Tuesday - who works at Yong Thai Hang, a health product shop that primarily serves Chinese tourists. The two new cases both have no recent travel history to China.



One of them is the woman's husband. The 45-year-old male Singaporean was tested positive on Wednesday at about 2pm, and is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

The couple's child, a six month-old male Singaporean was tested positive at the same time, and is currently warded in an isolation room at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The family's domestic helper was one of the confirmed cases on Tuesday.



LOCAL CLUSTER HAD CONTACT WITH CHINESE TOUR GROUP



The family and the maid are part of a local cluster of transmission; the cluster can be traced to contact with a group of 20 tourists from Guangxi, two of whom are infected according to MOH, citing confirmation by Chinese authorities.

Another confirmed case announced on Wednesday is also part of this cluster. He is a 40 year-old male Singaporean and the husband of a 32-year-old tour guide who brought tourists to Yong Thai Hang. She was confirmed as a coronavirus case on Tuesday.



Like his wife, the man does not have recent travel history to China.



He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.



He first reported that he developed a fever on Jan 24. He visited Hougang Polyclinic with his wife on Jan 30, and self-presented at NCID on Monday, where he was immediately isolated.

Subsequent test results confirmed his infection on Tuesday at about 8pm.



In an update on Wednesday, MOH said the woman went to NCID on Monday, and was confirmed to be infected on Tuesday at about 2pm. She is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

"While she had previously reported that she was asymptomatic when she went to NCID, she subsequently informed NCID on Tuesday night that she had developed a fever on Jan 30," added MOH.

Prior to hospital admission, she stayed at her home at Buangkok Green and worked at Jalan Besar. She visited Hougang Polyclinic on Jan 30, and went to a supermarket near her home.



The man also stayed in his Buangkok Green home before being admitted to hospital.

He worked at Diamond Industries Jewellery Company at Harbour Drive which was visited by the same tour group from Guangxi. He indicated that he had visited Pasir Panjang Hawker Centre and had travelled by public transport

"The risk of infection from transient contact, such as on public transport or in public places, is assessed to be low," said MOH.



ANOTHER IMPORTED CASE



A 42-year-old female Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 21 was also confirmed positive with the virus. She is the daughter of an earlier confirmed case, a 73-year-old woman who tested positive on Jan 30.

"As (the 42-year-old) was symptomatic, she was conveyed by ambulance to NCID on the same day as her mother, and immediately isolated," said MOH, adding that she is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Subsequent test results confirmed her infection on Tuesday at about 8pm.



Last Friday, it was announced that all new visitors with recent travel history to mainland China will not be allowed to enter Singapore. These visitors will also not be allowed to transit in Singapore.

Those with Chinese passports, with the exception of Singapore permanent residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders, will also not be allowed to enter Singapore.

The new coronavirus started in Wuhan in China's Hubei province but has since spread to more than 20 countries around the world.



It has killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 24,000 globally. The World Health Organization has declared the virus outbreak a global emergency.



Most deaths have been in Hubei province and officials have noted that the death rate, at around 2 per cent, is below the mortality rate of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

The new coronavirus is from the same family of pathogens as the one that causes SARS, which killed about 800 people in 2002-2003.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram