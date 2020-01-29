Fitness First Singapore debunks notice claiming its clubs are closed due to Wuhan virus outbreak

SINGAPORE: A notice circulating online that claims the closure of Fitness First Singapore outlets due to the Wuhan virus outbreak is "bogus", the gym chain said on Thursday (Jan 30).

"It has come to our attention that a bogus notice has been circulating through various messaging apps claiming that Fitness First Singapore clubs are closed until further notice," it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"We wish to clarify that this is not true and that all our clubs are operating normally.

"We will be filing a police report and will work closely with the authorities to investigate the matter," it added.



The fake notice looked similar to one Fitness First Singapore posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, saying: "With the increasing number of reported cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia, extended precautionary measures will be implemented to ensure your well-being and safety in the clubs."

Two images were uploaded with the post, bearing measures such as increased cleaning and sanitisation, provision of additional hand sanitisers, as well as the health and travel declarations. The company also reminded members and guests to practice good personal hygiene.

"As a courtesy to other members and staff, if you are feeling unwell and demonstrate symptoms of the virus, we encourage you to seek medical attention promptly and refrain from working out during this time," Fitness First added.



In response to CNA's queries, Fitness First Singapore's country manager Anil Chugani said on Thursday that the company is closely monitoring the developments of the virus outbreak and keeping abreast of the Health Ministry's (MOH) guidelines "so as to make adjustments to the precautionary measures put in place where necessary".



"We are also stepping up information and updates to address concerns of members and employees in real time," said Fitness First Singapore.



MOH announced three new cases of Wuhan virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people infected to 10.



