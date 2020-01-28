Government will continue to monitor Wuhan virus situation and 'do more if necessary', says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday (Jan 28) that the Government will continue to monitor Wuhan virus developments and do more than it already has should it be necessary.

In a Facebook post a few hours after the Health Ministry announced the sixth and seventh confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Singapore, Mr Lee said he has received many messages from the public expressing concerns about the virus.

"I fully understand your feelings. We are all worried for ourselves and our loved ones, here and overseas," he said.

Mr Lee noted that the situation is "developing rapidly" and pointed out that Singapore has activated its contingency plans, with all Government agencies working together.



"Our hospitals and healthcare workers are well prepared. We have been preparing for something like this ever since SARS in 2003," he said.

"Meanwhile, scientists and medical professionals across the world are working around the clock to understand the virus and develop a vaccine. Experts think the Wuhan virus may be less lethal than SARS, but more infectious."

Mr Lee also reiterated earlier announcements about the confirmed cases in Singapore, noting that while there had not been any local transmission or community spread yet, Singapore must be prepared for it.



The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday afternoon that Singapore will stop entry or transit for new visitors who have travelled to Hubei in the last 14 days, as well as holders of Chinese passports issued in Hubei.



"We will quarantine Singapore residents and those holding long term passes who are returning here, who have recently visited Hubei," Mr Lee said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and do more if necessary. Meanwhile, we should all remain calm.



"All of us can do our part to limit transmission of germs by practising good hygiene."

He also reminded members of the public not to "listen to or spread rumours and untrue reports" that are circulating around on WhatsApp and social media.

"Sharing news responsibly is an important way we can protect ourselves," he said.





