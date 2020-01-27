Wuhan virus: Increased border checks, leave of absence among new counter-measures

SINGAPORE: A new set of stringent measures will be introduced in Singapore's efforts to contain the Wuhan coronavirus, a newly-formed multi-ministry task force announced on Monday (Jan 27).

The task force is co-chaired by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong.

Among other measures, Mr Wong announced at a media conference that people should defer all non-essential travel to mainland China, an extension from an earlier advisory to defer all travel to Hubei.

"We are doing this now because of the latest developments in China which the China government itself has described as grave and they have also said the virus is getting stronger and infections will continue to rise," said Mr Wong.



Given Singapore's status as an international transport hub, Mr Wong said this extended travel advisory is a necessary safeguard against further spread of the virus.



ENHANCED TEMPERATURE SCREENING

Authorities will also strengthen border measures by implementing temperature screening for all incoming flights by Wednesday, Mr Wong said.

Thermal scanners will be deployed at the piers of the airport to cover all incoming flights, he added.

Currently, temperature screening is only conducted for passengers on flights from China at air checkpoints.

Temperature screening will continue at land checkpoints for bus, car and train arrivals and at sea checkpoints.

There will also be additional attention given to flights from mainland China at the aerobridge. These include visual identification of unwell travellers for evaluation by the medical team.

Travellers deemed unwell with fever or respiratory symptoms, or have relevant travel history to Hubei, will be referred to nursing stations.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will also check passengers who are in possession of passports issued in Hubei.

Such passengers will be referred for attention to ensure that they are well, and to obtain their contact details to expedite subsequent contact tracing if required.

MEASURES FOR WORKFORCE, STUDENTS

There will also be "extra precautions" taken for the workforce and students returning from mainland China, Mr Wong said.



For students returning from China from Tuesday, they will be given a Leave of Absence (LOA) for 14 days so they can stay at home and minimise close contact with others.

The minister said organisations have been advised to collect health and travel declarations from employees returning from mainland China from Tuesday.

"We are doing this now, we are getting ready now because we fully expect more to come back after the Chinese New Year holidays," he added.



More stringent precautions are in place for organisations with staff who have close contact and sustained interactions with vulnerable populations.

These measures will apply to schools, including preschools, healthcare and eldercare facilities.



Employers in these sectors will need to issue a Leave of Absence for 14 days upon their workers' return to Singapore.

The general workforce is recommended to follow these measures as well. Employers may adopt additional precautionary measures if they choose to do so.

Mr Wong said: "We have no evidence that there is community spread of the virus in Singapore. But it may happen. And if it does we stand ready to take additional measures."

"I want to assure Singaporeans that we will do everything we can to protect Singaporeans and Singapore, but this does not mean overreacting or worse turning xenophobic. We must be proactive and rational in our response and base our actions on the available evidence and data," the minister added.



The most important defence is still at the individual level. To beat the virus, it would not be enough for the Government to act alone, he said.

Singapore has so far confirmed four cases of the SARS-like virus - the fourth was announced early Sunday morning.

The first case of the novel coronavirus in Singapore was announced on Thursday, while two cases were confirmed on Friday.

Contact tracing has been activated for confirmed cases and as a precautionary step, Government quarantine facilities have been set up to house close contacts who are well.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said there were no new confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus in Singapore as of noon on Sunday, adding that it has been notified of 92 suspected cases in total.

Of the 92 suspected cases, 46 have tested negative for the new coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China. Test results for the remaining 42 cases are pending.

Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus