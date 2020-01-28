Non-essential travel to mainland China deferred for SAF, Home Team personnel amid Wuhan virus outbreak

SINGAPORE: All non-essential travel to mainland China has been deferred for personnel of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs in a joint statement on Tuesday (Jan 28).

The move came after Singapore reported seven confirmed cases of a new coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan. More than 100 have died in China because of the virus and thousands infected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced a slew of travel restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus, including blocking entry or transit through Singapore for new visitors with recent travel history to Hubei and holders of China passports issued in Hubei.

Singapore will also stop issuing new visas to holders of China passports issued in Hubei, and suspend previously issued short-term and multiple-visit visas for these travellers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All SAF and Home Team personnel will be strongly advised to adhere to MOH's advisory on travel to mainland China," the joint statement said.



National Service pre-enlistees who have travelled to China are required to take leave of absence for up to 14 days if they are due for enlistment.

For NSmen who have travelled to China, deferment will be applied if they are due for in-camp training (ICT). Their Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) and Health Screening Programme (HSP) appointments will be rescheduled, the ministries said.

For those currently in service and have travelled to China, precautionary measures based on the Manpower Ministry's guidelines will apply. These include having them monitor their health closely for two weeks upon return to Singapore and seeking medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

Those affected may view information on how to make their declarations and submit documentary proof of travel on the NS Portal. They may also follow the instructions in the SMS sent to them prior to their enlistment, ICT, IPPT or HSP.

For full coverage and latest developments on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus