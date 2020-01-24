N95, surgical masks run out at retail outlets; MOH assures public there is enough stock

SINGAPORE: Several retail outlets ran out of both N95 masks and surgical masks on Friday (Jan 24), a day after Singapore confirmed its first case of the Wuhan virus on its shores.

A check by CNA showed that masks were out of stock at Guardian and Watsons stores in places like Paya Lebar Quarter, Clementi Mall and Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where masks were still available, at Chinatown Point for instance, long queues formed at stores. Customers were also seen snapping up hand sanitisers and thermometers.

While some shops did not know when their next delivery would arrive, having sold out a fresh batch on Friday morning, others said that more deliveries were on the way.

MORE THAN ENOUGH N95 MASKS

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health (MOH) however said in a press conference earlier in the week that there is “more than a sufficient” number of N95 masks if there is a surge in demand.

Typically there is an excess of six months of usage of “various items” including surgical masks during "peace time”, MOH said.

“The public need not panic. First of all, we don’t need N95 masks for most of the purposes we use the mask for. We also have enough stock within Singapore so there should not be a situation where we anticipate the masks running out at any time,” MOH said.

MOH urged the public to use a surgical mask if they are coughing and sneezing.

“If it is for the purpose of preventing the spread of droplets and aerosols if you are sneezing and coughing, in fact the normal face mask, the surgical mask is sufficient for that purpose," said Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, the designate director of medical services at the Health Ministry.

"This is why in our advisories, we have not advocated the use of N95 masks."

In fact, wearing an N95 mask over “sustained periods of time” is not comfortable and doing so would not be recommended for the elderly who have certain medical conditions, MOH said.

MOH group director of operations Koh Peng Keng said that those who work in healthcare settings are required to go through training on how to wear it properly and how to fit such that there are no gaps.

“We don’t want people to have a false sense of security just because they put on an N95 mask,” he said.

MOH tracks and monitors the sales of masks, but at this point, the ministry is confident that sufficient masks remain available to Singaporeans, it said.

Even before the first case of the Wuhan virus landed here, there were more sales of masks within the past two weeks, MOH said.

Major retailers have activated their supply chains, but they can go to MOH should they need a supplement of masks, MOH added.

Additional reporting by Lydia Lam, Lianne Chia, Ang Hwee Min.