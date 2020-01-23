MINDEF taking 'precautionary measures' in light of Wuhan virus outbreak

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) is taking "precautionary measures" in light of the new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, it said on Thursday (Jan 23).



These measures were detailed in two medical advisories by MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to service personnel earlier this month.

They advise those with flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention and highlight their travel history to their unit medical officers.

The second advisory also reminded personnel to "remain vigilant, adopt good hygiene measures" and regularly check the Ministry of Health's websites for updates when travelling overseas.

The advisories are in addition to the current temperature-taking practice in the SAF to detect soldiers who are unwell before training.

Those with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will be sent for medical evaluation, the ministry said.



China confirmed on Thursday that at least 570 people had contracted the disease. At least 17 people have died from the virus.



The outbreak, which started in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has since spread to other major cities in China including Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing.

The virus has also been detected in Japan, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.



