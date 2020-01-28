Mandatory leave of absence for NS pre-enlistees who recently travelled to China: MINDEF, MHA

SINGAPORE: Those who are due for National Service (NS) enlistment but have recent travel history to China have to take up to 14 days of mandatory leave of absence, according to a joint statement by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday (Jan 28).

NSmen who recently travelled to China will also have their in-camp training (ICT) deferred, and their Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) and Health Screening Programme appointments rescheduled, according to the statement.

For those currently in service and have travelled to China, precautionary measures based on the Manpower Ministry's guidelines will apply. These include having them monitor their health closely for two weeks upon return to Singapore and seeking medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.



Those affected may view information on how to make their travel declarations and submit documentary proof of travel on the NS Portal. They may also follow the instructions in the SMS sent to them prior to their enlistment, ICT, IPPT or HSP.



All non-essential travel to mainland China has also been deferred for personnel of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team, according to the joint statement.



"All SAF and Home Team personnel will be strongly advised to adhere to MOH's advisory on travel to mainland China," it said.

Singapore reported seven confirmed cases of a new coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan. More than 100 have died in China because of the virus and thousands infected.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced a slew of travel restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus, including blocking entry or transit through Singapore for new visitors with recent travel history to Hubei and holders of China passports issued in Hubei.



Singapore will also stop issuing new visas to holders of China passports issued in Hubei, and suspend previously issued short-term and multiple-visit visas for these travellers.



