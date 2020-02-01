Wuhan coronavirus: Quarantined taxi, private-hire drivers to receive care package

SINGAPORE: Taxi and private-hire car drivers who have been quarantined due to the Wuhan coronavirus will receive help to mitigate their loss of income during the period they are unable to work.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) announced on Saturday (Feb 1) that quarantined drivers will receive financial relief in the form of a care package comprised of waivers and allowances.



Affected drivers from participating operators will receive a one-off allowance of at least S$100.

A one-off allowance of S$200 will also be provided for members of the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and National Taxi Association (NTA), and a rental waiver for private hire vehicles by Gojek, Grab, Ryde and their fleet partners.

This is in addition to already-announced measures, such as rental waivers for quarantined taxi drivers and a S$100 per day allowance for quarantined people who are self-employed.

The new measures are a collective effort by the NPHVA, NTA, and the Land Transport Authority.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng (in red) meeting taxi and private hire leaders from NTA and NPHVA. (Photo: NTUC)

"I had kopi with some of our taxi and private hire leaders," said NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng, noting drivers' claims that their income has been impacted from a slowdown in tourist arrivals.

"They are concerned for their income and also their health. However, in the same breath, they told me how our NTA and NPHVA are stepping up to help affected drivers.

"It is really heart-warming to know that the industry has rallied together to assure drivers that help is available if they need it ... NTUC will do what is necessary to help workers. We will overcome challenges when we work together."