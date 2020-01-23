Schools ask parents to declare Chinese New Year travel plans in light of Wuhan virus outbreak

SINGAPORE: Schools in Singapore issued a notice to parents on Thursday (Jan 23), announcing precautionary measures to safeguard students' well-being in light of the Wuhan virus outbreak.

In the notice sent via the Parents Gateway app, which allows schools to update parents on programmes and activities, the school cited among its measures the "collection of your child/ward's travel declarations over the Chinese New Year weekend" indicated as Jan 24 to Jan 28.

"The details submitted are accessible only by authorised personnel and facilitate health measures to be taken in the event of heightened concerns after the holidays," the note added.

The notice sent out by schools via the Parents Gateway mobile application.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung said the ministry, schools and institutes of higher learning have established measures to ensure the safety of students and staff since the major SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in 2003.

“We stand ready to activate them if the situation requires it,” Mr Ong wrote.



He added that the ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Health and other agencies as part of a “whole-of-government response” against the Wuhan virus outbreak.

He urged parents to watch their children’s health and seek immediate medical attention if they are unwell, and to ensure they recover fully before returning to school for classes.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Wednesday said it has issued advisories to preschools and student care centres, informing them of precautionary measures "to ensure the well-being of children and staff".

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has also reminded preschools to be vigilant in conducting health checks and monitoring the health of children and its employees.

"As infants and young children are more vulnerable to infectious diseases, preschool staff are advised to defer non-essential travel to Wuhan during this period," said the ministry in a press release.





MSF said it was also working closely with the community-based and residential facilities under its purview to make sure that "necessary precautionary measures are taken".

On Wednesday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced the formation of a multi-ministerial task force to deal with the “eventuality” of the Wuhan virus reaching Singapore.

Mr Gan will lead the committee with Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, with the first meeting scheduled for Thursday.

“It is inevitable that we will see an imported case sooner or later,” said Mr Gan, adding that this is because of the evolving situation and the high volume of traffic in and out of Singapore.

Three more suspected cases have been identified in Singapore and are undergoing testing. The number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 571, with at least 17 people dead.



For full coverage and latest developments on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus