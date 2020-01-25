Scoot passengers isolated: Airline 'making arrangements' to fly Singaporeans, crew back from Hangzhou

SINGAPORE: Scoot said on Saturday (Jan 25) evening it was arranging a flight to take the crew and some passengers from Friday's flight TR188 back to Singapore from Hangzhou airport, where they had been isolated after a health screening.

All passengers and crew on board the flight were isolated when they arrived at Hangzhou airport on Friday, after enhanced health screening - a precautionary measure against the deadly new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan - found that one passenger needed further blood tests.

The airline said that 110 of the passengers on the flight that flew in from Singapore on Friday had been originally booked on flights to Wuhan.

But Scoot cancelled flights to Wuhan following a suspension of public transportation networks in China's Hubei province.

Passengers booked for these flights, many of whom are of Chinese nationality seeking to return home for Chinese New Year, were offered either a full refund or to re-route their flights to other destinations within mainland China, Macau or Hong Kong, Scoot said.

These 110 passengers were put through additional screening at Hangzhou airport, the airline added.

In its statement on Saturday, the airline said that "subject to relevant regulatory approvals, Scoot is making arrangements to mount a flight to Hangzhou to transport nine passengers of Singaporean nationality and 11 cabin crew and pilots who are currently in Hangzhou under the care of the local authorities back to Singapore".

"Scoot is working closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Changi Airport Group and relevant authorities on the arrangements."

Earlier, CAAS' director-general Kevin Shum confirmed the authority was assisting in the situation.



In response to media queries, Mr Shum said: "The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group are working with Scoot and the relevant authorities to provide assistance to affected passengers and crew."

At least 41 people have died in China and around 1,300 people infected by the Wuhan virus. A massive quarantine effect covering 13 cities was in effect in China on Saturday, aimed at containing the virus.

Singapore has reported three confirmed cases so far, all three Wuhan residents who had flown in earlier this month.

For full coverage and latest developments on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus

