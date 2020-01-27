Singaporeans, cabin crew return from Hangzhou on Scoot relief flight, 15 under quarantine

SINGAPORE: Eighteen Singaporeans and 10 cabin crew returned safely back to Singapore from Hangzhou, China, on a Scoot relief flight early on Monday (Jan 27) morning, a Ministry of Transport (MOT) spokesman said.

The Singaporeans were part of a group of passengers who had boarded the Scoot TR188 flight on Jan 24 to Hangzhou.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were subsequently isolated at the local airport for enhanced health screening after the detection of two passengers who had fever and were confirmed as cases of coronavirus infection by the Chinese authorities.



All passengers underwent stringent medical checks upon their arrival at Changi Airport early Monday morning and none of them were found to have fever, the ministry said, adding that the health status of the whole group is being monitored closely.

As a precautionary measure, 15 persons assessed to be close contacts of the two confirmed cases have been served quarantine orders, while the rest have been put on active phone surveillance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who develop symptoms will be brought to hospital in a dedicated ambulance for further assessment.

"The Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore have worked closely with Scoot, Changi Airport Group, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Raffles Medical Group and the People’s Republic of China authorities to expedite the safe return of our nationals," the MOT spokesman added.



Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram



Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus