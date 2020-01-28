Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose travel restrictions on holders of Chinese passports issued in Hubei

SINGAPORE: Authorities will stop entry or transit for new visitors who have travelled to Hubei in the last 14 days, as well as holders of Chinese passports issued in Hubei, as Singapore steps up measures against the spread of the Wuhan virus.

The restriction will start at noon on Wednesday (Jan 29), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Tuesday as it confirmed two new cases, bringing the tally up to seven.

With immediate effect, there will be a suspension on new visas being issued for holders of Chinese passports issued in Hubei, as well as previously issued short-term visas and multiple-visit visas.

The provision of visa-free transit facilities for such travellers is also suspended.

At least 106 people have died from the virus in China, and more than 4,000 people have been infected across the nation.



Authorities have started to contact an estimated 2,000 people already in Singapore with recent Hubei travel history or Chinese nationals with Hubei passports. About 1,000 of them are on short-term visas.

Those assessed to be of "higher risk" - including those who had contact with someone infected with the virus or visited hospitals in mainland China - will be quarantined.

The quarantine policy will also include returning Singapore residents and long-term pass holders, who have travelled to Hubei in the last 14 days or hold Chinese passports issued in Hubei.



The quarantine orders have legal force, with penalties for non-compliance, MOH added.

INFECTION AMONG CHINESE FROM HUBEI "ACCELERATING"



The "enhanced measures" were put in place as trend of infection among Chinese nationals from Hubei is "accelerating", with three new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, said MOH.



So far, all confirmed cases in Singapore are Chinese nationals from Hubei, similar to trends elsewhere, added MOH.



The fact that 95 per cent of confirmed cases in Chinese cities were recently in Hubei also confirms that the infection has spread most widely in the province.

While there is currently no evidence of community spread in Singapore, but this presents a "heightened risk" to Singapore, the ministry said.



Previously on Monday, the Singapore Government announced a new set of measures designed to contain the virus, including enhanced temperature screening and compulsory leave of absence for students and teachers returning from China.



