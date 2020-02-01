Systems running smoothly at Singapore's checkpoints during temperature screening measures: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Systems at Singapore’s checkpoints are running “smoothly” in the face of additional measures to guard against the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Saturday (Feb 1).



Speaking to reporters during a visit to Woodlands Checkpoint where he viewed various temperature screening measures, Mr Shanmugam said immigration officers have performed “exceptionally well”.



“I have to say our officers have performed exceptionally well, they have taken on the load ... At the same time, I think it’s been noticeable in the last few days that crowds have reduced, people are not travelling as much as well,” said Mr Shanmugam.



“But systems are running smoothly and our officers have worked very hard.”



Temperature screening for travellers arriving at Singapore’s land and sea checkpoints had began at noon on Jan 24, in response to cases of the novel coronavirus pneumonia that emerged in Wuhan, China and which has since spread to other countries.



The screenings are conducted by “healthcare assistants”, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had said in a news release, with suspect cases will be referred to hospitals for further assessment.



A temperature screening being conducted at Woodlands Checkpoint on Feb 1, 2020. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Currently, those entering Singapore by bus will be screened at the alighting bus concourse or bus hall before immigration counters. Bus drivers will be screened at the security check area.



Travellers entering Singapore by train will be screened at the alighting platform before entering the train hall for immigration clearance, while those travelling in cars are required to wind down their car windows for temperature screening at the security check area before immigration counters.



Measures are also in place to screen those entering Singapore by lorry.



ICA officers conducting a mass screening at Woodlands Checkpoint on Feb 1, 2020. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Mr Shanmugam also pointed out that ICA officers can wear masks if they would like to. But he emphasised the need for them to see a doctor if they are unwell.



He said: “There’s been some misunderstanding, the point is if you aren’t well, you shouldn’t even be there. Because there is the risk of both infecting other colleagues as well as others.



“Second, if you feel for some reason the need to wear a mask, you should go ahead wear a mask. I think there’s been some misunderstanding and it should be clear.”



The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed three new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore on Friday (Jan 31), bringing the total to 16 cases.



All of these cases, including the first case involving a Singaporean, had come from Wuhan in Hubei province.



The first case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore was confirmed on Jan 23 - about a month after the first cases were reported in the Chinese city.



The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259, as authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province on Saturday reported 45 new fatalities.

Another death was reported in Chongqing, bringing the total number of new deaths in the country to 46.



In its daily update, the provincial health commission also said newly confirmed cases of infection in Hubei continued to grow at a steady pace, with 1,347. Across China, there were 2,102 new cases as of Jan 31.



