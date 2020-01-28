Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 2 more new cases, bringing total number infected to 7

SINGAPORE: Two new cases of the Wuhan virus have been confirmed in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Jan 28).

The new cases bring the total number of people with the coronavirus in Singapore to seven. Both patients are Chinese nationals from Wuhan in Hubei province.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 56-year-old male arrived from Wuhan on Jan 19 and subsequently developed a cough on Jan 25.

MOH said he then presented himself at Changi General Hospital on Jan 26 and tested positive for the virus the next day.

The ministry said he stayed at his family home at Pasir Ris Grove before his hospital admission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The seventh patient to be confirmed with the Wuhan virus is a 35-year-old male, who arrived in Singapore on Jan 23.

He developed symptoms on Jan 24 and went to Raffles Hospital, from where he was transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases by private ambulance, MOH said. The man subsequently tested positive for coronavirus on Jan 27 at 11pm.

Prior to his admission, he stayed at Marina Bay Sands, the Health Ministry added.



MOH said the trend of infection among the population of Chinese nationals from Hubei in Singapore is accelerating. The ministry added that 95 per cent of confirmed cases in Chinese cities were recently in Hubei province.



This confirms the conclusion that the infection has spread most widely in the province, the ministry said.

MOH added that there is "no evidence of community spread in Singapore currently, but this presents a heightened risk to Singapore".

As such, enhanced measures are being put in place to limit the risk that travellers from Hubei pose to Singapore.



These include quarantine for recent travellers from Hubei already in Singapore who are assessed to be of higher risk.

Returning residents and long-term pass holders with travel history in Hubei or with Chinese passports issued in Hubei will also be quarantined.



New visitors with recent travel history to Hubei within the last 14 days or holding Chinese passports issued in Hubei will not be allowed entry or transit through Singapore from noon on Wednesday.



The deadly virus has killed at least 106 people in China so far, with more than 4,000 confirmed cases.



The Singapore Government on Monday announced a new set of measures designed to contain the virus, including enhanced temperature screening and compulsory leave of absence for students and teachers returning from China.

Singapore's first confirmed case was a 66-year-old Wuhan man who stayed at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa.

This was followed by the confirmed cases of the man's 37-year-old son and a 53-year-old woman from Wuhan.

On Sunday, MOH announced the fourth confirmed case of the Wuhan virus - a 36-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who had stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa.

A fifth case was confirmed on Monday: A 56-year-old female Chinese woman from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 18.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram