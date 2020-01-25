No new cases of Wuhan virus, 64 suspected cases so far: MOH

SINGAPORE: There were no new cases of the Wuhan virus as of noon on Saturday (Jan 25), said the Ministry of Health (MOH), adding that it has been notified of 64 suspected cases in total.

Of the 64, 29 tested negative for the new coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China. Test results for 32 cases are pending.

Singapore has so far confirmed three cases of the SARS-like virus.

The first is a 66-year-old Wuhan resident who arrived in Singapore from Guangzhou. MOH said a total of 46 people have been identified as close contacts of the man. As of Saturday, 26 have left Singapore. Fifteen have been contacted, and isolated or quarantined.

One of the 46, the man's 37-year-old son, is another confirmed case of the Wuhan virus. He and his father are under isolation in hospital and in stable condition. MOH said it has identified three more close contacts associated with this patient and contacted two.



A third confirmed case is a 53-year-old woman, also a Wuhan resident. MOH has identified 57 close contacts. Two of them have left Singapore. Of the remaining people, 40 have been contacted and quarantined.

"Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining 15 close contacts," said the ministry.



Earlier on Saturday, Malaysia confirmed its first three cases of the virus - all relatives of the 66-year-old patient in Singapore. Eight of the man's travel companions had travelled to Johor Bahru, where they were quarantined in a hotel. Three of them - the man's wife and two grandchildren - tested positive for the virus.

MOH reiterated that it expects to see more suspect and imported cases of the virus due to the high volume of international travel to Singapore, and urged the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to adopt good personal hygiene practices.

It also advised Singaporeans not to travel to the whole of Hubei province and to exercise caution when travelling to the rest of China.

