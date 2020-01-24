Wuhan virus in Singapore: What we know about the confirmed cases

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced Singapore's first case of the Wuhan virus on Thursday (Jan 24), with another two cases confirmed on Friday.

Here is what we know so far about the patients, including when and how they arrived in Singapore, and their movements since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1) 66-YEAR-OLD MAN FROM WUHAN

A 66-year-old Chinese man, a Wuhan resident, was the first confirmed case of the Wuhan virus in Singapore.



He arrived in Singapore with his family on Monday, after flying in from Guangzhou on China Southern flight CZ351. He reported having a sore throat while on the flight but no fever. He developed a fever the next day and began coughing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After arriving in Singapore, the man checked in to Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa. On Wednesday, he told hotel staff that he was unwell and was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was isolated and diagnosed with pneumonia. He was identified to the Ministry of Health as a suspected Wuhan virus case at 10pm.



On Thursday at 6pm, he tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Health Ministry then moved to identify the man's close contacts. A total of 46 were identified, with 17 contacted. Twenty-four were determined to have left Singapore, including the man's eight travel companions. Another travel companion, his son, is now a confirmed case.

The patient remains in isolation at SGH and is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Shangri-La Group said they have disinfected the rooms occupied by the man and his guests, and placed workers who cleaned the rooms and interacted with him on quarantine. The patient indicated he had kept within the hotel vicinity during his stay.

2) 37-YEAR-OLD MAN FROM WUHAN



The 66-year-old man's son, who was a suspected case on Thursday, became a confirmed case on Friday.

The 37-year-old had been staying with his father at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa.

He is currently in isolation at SGH and is in stable condition.

3) 53-YEAR-OLD WOMAN FROM WUHAN

A 53-year-old woman from Wuhan tested positive for the new coronavirus on Friday.



She arrived in Singapore on Tuesday at 5.30am via a Scoot flight and developed a fever, cough and chills in the afternoon.

She sought medical attention at Raffles Hospital the next day and was later taken to the emergency department at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she was isolated.

MOH was notified of her case at 3am on Thursday. She tested positive for the virus at midnight. The woman is currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and is in stable condition.

The woman had stayed at the J8 Hotel and visited Orchard Road, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.

SUSPECTED CASES

There have been a total of 44 suspected cases in Singapore. The patients are aged between one and 78 years old.

Thirteen of them have tested negative. Test results for the remaining 28 are pending.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram.

