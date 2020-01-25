Singaporeans should avoid all travel to China's Hubei province: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the virus-hit Hubei province in China, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Jan 25).

In a statement, MFA said the Singapore Embassy in Beijing and consulates-general in China are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry also said it was in touch with 35 Singaporeans currently in Wuhan, where the virus originated. These Singaporeans had contacted MFA or registered on its website.

"They have reported that they are well," said the ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MFA advised all Singaporeans currently in China to register on its website so that they can be given timely information and consular assistance if necessary.

Singaporeans are also advised to regularly check the Ministry of Health's website and that of the PRC National Health Commission and World Health Organization.

Those who need assistance may reach out to the authorities through the following channels:

Singapore Embassy in Beijing

Tel: +86-(10) 65321115 / +86 1391 0755 251

Email: singemb_bej@mfa.sg

Singapore Consulate-General in Chengdu

Tel: +86-(28) 86527222 / +86 1390 8073 562

Email: singcg_cgu@mfa.sg



Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou

Tel: +86-(20) 38912345 / +86 1392 2296 253

Email: singcg_gzu@mfa.sg

Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai

Tel: +86-(21) 62785566/ +86 1380 1949 439

Email: singcg_sha@mfa.sg

Singapore Consulate-General in Xiamen

Tel: +86 592-268 4691/ +86 1390 6029 002

Email: singcg_xmn@mfa.sg

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong

Tel: +852 2527 2212/+852-9466-1251

Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

For full coverage and latest developments on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus