Singaporeans should avoid all travel to China's Hubei province: MFA
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the virus-hit Hubei province in China, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Jan 25).
In a statement, MFA said the Singapore Embassy in Beijing and consulates-general in China are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation.
The ministry also said it was in touch with 35 Singaporeans currently in Wuhan, where the virus originated. These Singaporeans had contacted MFA or registered on its website.
"They have reported that they are well," said the ministry.
MFA advised all Singaporeans currently in China to register on its website so that they can be given timely information and consular assistance if necessary.
Singaporeans are also advised to regularly check the Ministry of Health's website and that of the PRC National Health Commission and World Health Organization.
Those who need assistance may reach out to the authorities through the following channels:
Singapore Embassy in Beijing
Tel: +86-(10) 65321115 / +86 1391 0755 251
Email: singemb_bej@mfa.sg
Singapore Consulate-General in Chengdu
Tel: +86-(28) 86527222 / +86 1390 8073 562
Email: singcg_cgu@mfa.sg
Singapore Consulate-General in Guangzhou
Tel: +86-(20) 38912345 / +86 1392 2296 253
Email: singcg_gzu@mfa.sg
Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai
Tel: +86-(21) 62785566/ +86 1380 1949 439
Email: singcg_sha@mfa.sg
Singapore Consulate-General in Xiamen
Tel: +86 592-268 4691/ +86 1390 6029 002
Email: singcg_xmn@mfa.sg
Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong
Tel: +852 2527 2212/+852-9466-1251
Email: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg
