92 Singaporeans flown home from Wuhan: MFA

SINGAPORE: Ninety-two Singaporeans arrived home from Wuhan on Thursday (Jan 30) morning.

The plane landed in Singapore at 11.40am, according to Flightradar.

The ministry's statement is as follows:

"92 Singaporeans will arrive in Singapore from Wuhan, Hubei via Scoot flight TR121 this morning. MFA consular officers accompanied the Scoot flight to facilitate the ground operations at Wuhan.



"In a telephone call with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan expressed the Singapore Government’s appreciation to the PRC government, Hubei provincial government, Wuhan city government, and the PRC Embassy in Singapore for facilitating the safe return of these Singaporeans.



"The returning Singaporeans will undergo medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to designated hospitals for further examination, while the remaining passengers, including the MFA Consular Officers who facilitated the return of these Singaporeans from Wuhan, will be quarantined for 14 days."

