Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient if used 'sensibly and responsibly': Lam Pin Min

SINGAPORE: The supply of masks in Singapore is sufficient if they are used "sensibly and responsibly", said Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min on Tuesday (Jan 27).

Dr Lam's comments came after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there were two new cases of the Wuhan virus in Singapore, bringing the total number of people with the coronavirus in the country to seven.



"There is no need to rush to buy masks," said Dr Lam in a Facebook post, adding that the Government was working with retailers like NTUC FairPrice and Unity Pharmacy to push out the stocks.



Dr Lam said he was with NTUC Fairprice's CEO Seah Kian Peng earlier to check on masks stockpile.



Addressing the rationing on the sale of masks by some retailers, Dr Lam said it was to ensure that there was adequate supply and to prevent unneccessary hoarding.

He added that the Government is also working with retailers to manage pricing and reminded them "not to profiteer" from the increased demand.

"As there is currently no local transmission of the 2019-nCoV infection, masks are generally not needed in our normal daily activities," Mr Lam said, also reminding Singaporeans to stay calm and vigilant.



A day after Singapore confirmed its first case of the Wuhan virus, several retail outlets ran out of both N95 masks and surgical masks.

MOH however said in a press conference earlier last week that there was “more than a sufficient” number of masks if there is a surge in demand.

Singapore has announced that it will stop entry or transit for new visitors who have travelled to Hubei in the last 14 days, as well as holders of Chinese passports issued in Hubei, as authorities step up measures against the spread of the Wuhan virus.

