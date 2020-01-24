Suspected case of Wuhan virus at Eastpoint Mall transferred to hospital as 'part of protocols': MOH

SINGAPORE: A patient suspected of contracting the Wuhan coronavirus was taken to hospital after visiting the Raffles Medical clinic at Eastpoint Mall on Thursday (Jan 23).

In a statement on its website, the Ministry of Health (MOH) clarified that the patient had been transported using a dedicated ambulance for further testing.

“We would like to assure the public that this is part of the protocols that MOH has put in place to safeguard public safety,” it added.



Three cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Singapore, with a total 44 suspected cases as of Friday noon.

A video showing the patient being carried out on a stretcher into an ambulance, purportedly taken outside Eastpoint Mall, has been shared online.

A spokesman for the mall told TODAY that the patient had visited the Raffles Medical clinic at the mall.

The clinic then notified the mall’s management that the suspected patient required an escort to the ambulance pick-up point. The affected areas were immediately disinfected.

“Eastpoint Mall has identified designated routes to escort suspected patients with symptoms as they leave clinics located within the mall,” said the spokesman.

“We have also ensured the usage of personal protective equipment while setting up or cleaning affected areas, increased the frequency of cleaning and deployed hand sanitisers at common areas such as customer service, toilets and the fire command centres.”

The mall is also conducting temperature checks twice a day for mall management staff and contractors, TODAY said in its report.



The clinic has also been disinfected, Raffles Medical said in a statement, as quoted by TODAY.

“All our frontline staff are trained in infection control and have followed the Ministry of Health (MOH) protocol in response to such situations.

““We will continue to work with MOH closely to monitor the situation regarding the latest updates and protocol to respond appropriately.”

