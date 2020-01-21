Wuhan virus: Singapore to quarantine all travellers from China with pneumonia

SINGAPORE: From Wednesday (Jan 22), Singapore will place all pneumonia patients who have been to China in recent weeks under quarantine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday.

People who have pneumonia and have travelled to China in the 14 days before their symptoms surfaced will be isolated in hospital as a precaution to prevent transmission, MOH said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who have acute respiratory infection and had visited any hospital in China in the 14 days before they fell ill will also be quarantined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To date, only suspect cases with fever and pneumonia and with travel history to Wuhan, the centre of the virus outbreak, have been subject to quarantine.



From Australia to Thailand and as far as Nepal, nations stepped up fever checks of passengers at airports to detect the SARS-like coronavirus.



The death toll in China has risen to six and the number of cases jumped to 291, raising concerns in the middle of a Chinese New Year holiday travel rush.



TEMPERATURE SCREENING

Singapore's MOH also updated that temperature screening at Changi Airport for all travellers on flights arriving from China will start on Wednesday.

Suspect cases will be referred to hospitals for further assessment.



"To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Singapore," it said.

"However, given the high volume of international travel to Singapore, we expect to see more suspect cases and possibly imported cases."



Once a case is confirmed, contact tracing will be initiated. Authorities will implement strict isolation, quarantine, and infection control and prevention measures to prevent further transmission, MOH said.



Since the start of the year, seven people in Singapore have been warded and tested after they were found to have pneumonia and travelled to Wuhan.

All of the cases tested negative for coronavirus and were not linked to the cluster in Wuhan, MOH said.