Workers' Party says it fully supports multi-ministry task force's efforts to contain Wuhan virus

SINGAPORE: The opposition Workers' Party (WP) has said it supports the Government's multi-ministry task force in their efforts to contain the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus within Singapore, as well as overseas.

In a post on the party's website on Tuesday (Jan 28), it said the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is a new development that is serious and concerning.

"We urge all members of the public to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay safe. This includes maintaining good personal hygiene practices, such as washing your hands frequently with soap, and avoiding crowded places," said WP.

"We also urge everyone to follow the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH). If you feel unwell, seek medical attention immediately."

The party added: "We have to stay united, and heed instructions given by the various ministries, especially that from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Manpower, and the Ministry of Education.

"Most importantly, we urge everyone to remain calm, and not to give in to fear mongering by speculating or spreading rumours online. If you have any doubts, please refer to official announcements or news from major news outlets."

The WP also thanked front-line workers, especially those at checkpoints, hospitals and clinics for their efforts and sacrifices in ensuring the safety of Singaporeans and the smooth operations to tackle the coronavirus nationwide.



On Tuesday, MOH confirmed two more cases of the Wuhan virus, bringing the total number of infected patients in Singapore to seven. Both were male Chinese nationals from Wuhan.

