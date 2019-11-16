SAF to carry out on-site disposal of WWII bomb along Jiak Kim Street

SINGAPORE: An on-site controlled disposal of a World War II bomb found in a construction site along Jiak Kim Street will be carried out next week, police said in an advisory on Saturday (Nov 16).

The authorities said they first learned of the war relic at about 2.30pm on Nov 12, after it was discovered during excavation works on the construction site.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team determined the war relic to be a 50kg WWII aerial bomb. The team assessed it as being unsafe to move and and that it had to be disposed of on-site.

Map indicating the roads affected by the on-site disposal of a World War II bomb on Nov 18, 2019. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

The disposal will be carried out on Monday between 8am and 6pm.

Police said a 200m safety cordon will be put up around the war relic during this period. Loud sounds can be expected during the operation and the public is advised not to be alarmed and to avoid the area.



Police also said they have engaged residents from nearby condominiums Mirage Tower, Rivergate and Tribeca by the Waterfront, who will have to "temporarily vacate" their buildings.

Staff from Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel will also arrange for guests to be moved temporarily from the area of the hotel that will be affected by the operation.

Several roads and a portion of the Singapore River will be closed during the disposal period. These include parts of River Valley Green, Kim Seng Road and Jiak Kim Street.



"Please do not enter the above areas during this period," said police, adding that they will provide an update on their social media pages once the affected areas are reopened.

During the road closures, access will only be granted to police, SAF and emergency vehicles. Traffic police officers will be deployed along the affected roads to assist and redirect motorists.

Parking restrictions will be enforced as well, said police. Vehicles found parked and causing obstruction will be towed away.

Drone activities are prohibited in the area of the operation, the authorities said.