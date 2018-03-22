15 people, including infant, taken to hospital after yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove

SINGAPORE: Fifteen people were taken to hospital after a yacht caught fire at the One degree 15 Marina in Sentosa Cove on Thursday (Mar 22).



Three, including an infant, were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for burn injuries. The other 12 were taken to SGH and National University Hospital for smoke inhalation.



Channel NewsAsia understands that some people were onboard the yacht when it caught fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at 4.30pm. The yacht was berthed at a fuel dock at the marina.

Members of the in-house emergency response team tackled the burning yacht using three hosereels, said SCDF. Two waterjets were used to extinguish the fire after they arrived.



It is understood that some members of the in-house emergency response team were part of the 12 taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.



Advertisement

Advertisement

William Ng, a 32-year-old chef from nearby restaurant Quayside Isle, told Channel NewsAsia he was starting work when someone in the restaurant shouted about the fire at about 4pm.





"I turned around and saw quite a huge smoke and a fire ... it all happened for like 15 to 20 minutes," said Mr Ng, who also took a video and posted it on Facebook.



In his video, thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky from the marina. Mr Ng added that SCDF officers arrived on scene within five to 10 minutes.

Another video of the incident that was circulated on Telegram showed a boat on fire. A person can be seen running away from the boat in the background.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

