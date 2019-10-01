Man charged with taking upskirt and shower videos of women in Yale-NUS College

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Oct 1) with taking illicit videos of several women at Yale-NUS College.

The offences occurred either in a classroom or a shower cubicle at the liberal arts college between August 2017 and March this year, charge sheets showed.

Singaporean Brandon Lee Bing Xiang was charged with 24 counts of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.

He is accused of targeting at least four different women, court documents show.

Twenty-one of the charges allege that he placed his mobile phone above a cubicle door at Yale-NUS and filmed a woman when she was taking a shower.

Three charges state that he filmed under a skirt of an unidentified woman in a classroom at the college.

He will return to court for a further mention of his case on Oct 22.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both for each charge of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.