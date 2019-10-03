Yale-NUS College confirms man charged with taking illicit videos of women is its student

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man charged with taking shower and upskirt videos of women at Yale-NUS College is a student there, the institution said on Thursday (Oct 3) in response to CNA's queries.

Yale-NUS College added that Brandon Lee Bing Xiang, who was charged on Tuesday with 24 counts of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty, has been suspended since March.



It was previously unclear if Lee was a student at the college.

"Brandon Lee Bing Xiang, a student at Yale-NUS College, has been charged in court for insulting the modesty of a fellow student. He was suspended the day after the College was notified about the incident in March 2019," said the college.



It added that it has reached out to the affected female student to provide the necessary support.



"The matter is currently before the courts and it would not be appropriate for the College to comment further on Lee’s case," the institution said.

The college added that it "takes a serious view of allegations of sexual misconduct".

Lee's offences occurred either in a classroom or a shower cubicle at the liberal arts college between August 2017 and March this year, charge sheets showed.

He is accused of targeting at least four different women, according to court documents.

Yale-NUS College campus. (Photo: Yale-NUS College)

Yale-NUS said it has in place "an established process to firmly address such matters" and "support systems to ensure the psychological well-being of our students".

"When cases of sexual misconduct are formally reported to the College, an investigation will be conducted and disciplinary action meted out where appropriate," said Yale-NUS.



It also said "security measures" were in place to protect students' safety and well-being, and "multiple levels of support" available on campus, including staff members, senior students and psychologists.

"In addition, there is a full-time staff member in the Dean of Students’ office, whose responsibilities include overseeing these processes and coordinating survivor support."

Affected students can approach a residential staff member or any of the 25 community members "on a support team that has been trained in survivor support skills", Yale-NUS said.



Lee will return to court on Oct 22.

A conviction could land him in jail for up to a year, fined, or both for each charge of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.