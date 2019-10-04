Student charged with taking illicit videos is on 'indefinite suspension': Yale-NUS College

SINGAPORE: Yale-NUS College student Brandon Lee Bing Xiang has been on "indefinite suspension" since March while under investigation for insulting the modesty of a fellow student, the institution said on Friday (Oct 4).

Lee was charged on Tuesday for taking shower and upskirt videos of women at the college between August 2017 and March this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was immediately suspended the day after the college was notified about the incident in March 2019," said Yale-NUS College Executive Vice President (Academic Affairs) Joanne Roberts, in response to CNA's queries.

"The college is in the midst of reviewing the case and will mete out appropriate disciplinary actions based on the evidence on hand."



"He is on indefinite suspension during the investigation and disciplinary process."



Advertisement

Advertisement

The college has reached out the affected female student to "render the necessary support", said Prof Roberts.

"The matter is currently before the courts and it would not be appropriate for the college to comment further on Lee’s case," she said.

The offences occurred either in a classroom or a shower cubicle at the liberal arts college, the charge sheets showed.

Lee is accused of targeting at least four women, according to court documents.

Prof Roberts said the colleges "takes a serious view of allegations of sexual misconduct" and has an "established process to firmly address such matters".



There are support systems to ensure the psychological well-being of students, she added.

"When cases of sexual misconduct are formally reported to the college, an investigation will be conducted and disciplinary action meted out where appropriate," Prof Roberts said.

"Security measures are also in place to protect the safety and well-being of our students on campus."



Students can report sexual misconduct cases to their residential college advisor, a senior student who provides mentorship and support for first-year students.



Such incidents can also be reported to their residential college's dean's fellows, rectors and assistant deans. There is also a full-time staff member in the Dean of Student's office, whose responsibilities include overseeing these processes and coordinating survivor support.



Lee will return to court on Oct 22.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both for each charge of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.

