Yale-NUS student tests positive for COVID-19; residents in affected hostel block to self-isolate

SINGAPORE: A Yale-NUS student has tested positive for COVID-19, and individuals residing in the same hostel block as the student have been asked to self-isolate in their rooms.

Responding to CNA's queries, Yale-NUS College's dean of students Dave Stanfield said on Friday (Apr 30) the student tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.



The student has been sent to a hospital and is receiving treatment, said Dr Stanfield.

"We remain in close contact with the student to render all necessary support and wish our student a full recovery soon," he added.

Deep cleaning and disinfection of all places in the college visited by the student, including common areas, have been completed, said Dr Stanfield.



As a precautionary measure, all individuals living in the same residential block have been placed on a seven-day leave of absence and will need to self-isolate in their rooms.

"We continue to ask our community to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures put in place, monitor their health, practise good personal hygiene and be socially responsible," he said.



According to a Yale-NUS circular seen by CNA, the student is residing in Cendana College Tower A. The individual developed flu-like symptoms on Apr 26 and was swabbed on Apr 28. The student tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.

Close contacts are being identified, according to the circular.

All residents in Cendana College Tower A are asked to self-isolate in their room for seven days until May 7, 12pm. They are also required to comply with the self-isolation rules that were shared with them.

"During this period, please do not visit or enter the premises of Tower A. All individuals who were in close contact with the affected student will be quarantined."

According to the notice, staff members and faculty who are able to work from home can choose to do so for the next seven days.



According to a copy of an email seen by TODAY, students who are at home, but were in the affected hostel block between Apr 24 and Apr 29 can remain quarantined at home. They may also choose to return to the hostel to quarantine there if they have vulnerable people at home.

Quarantined students may leave their room briefly only for essential services such as laundry and receiving food orders from a food delivery service. Meals from the dining hall will also be delivered to their rooms.



The students' office told students to attend examinations online and inform their lecturers and professors if they have face-to-face classes, work duties for an internship, or research project, said the email.

Any breach of these rules will result in disciplinary action, including termination of campus housing, suspension or dismissal from the college.