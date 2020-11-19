MAS unveils Year of the Ox coins

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday (Nov 19) unveiled the 2021 Year of the Ox Chinese Almanac coins, marking the fifth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series which began in 2017.

A nickel-plated zinc proof-like coin with a face value of S$2 in a round shape. (Image: MAS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In keeping with the park and natural landscape theme of the coin series, the 2021 coins will feature an ox against a backdrop of Coney Island Park.

A 5 troy oz (155.5g) 999.9 fine gold proof coin with a face value of S$200 in a round shape. (Image: MAS)

This follows on from Kampong Buangkok for the Year of the Rooster, the Singapore Botanic Gardens for the Year of the Dog, Pulau Ubin for the Year of the Boar and Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve for the Year of the Rat.

A 1kg 999 fine silver proof-like coin with a face value of S$80 in a rectangular shape. (Image: MAS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The obverse, which is the main face of a coin, will bear the Singapore Coat of Arms and the year 2021.

There are 10 different types of coins, comprising a variety of metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects.

A 1 troy oz (31.1g) 999.9 fine gold proof coin with a face value of S$100 in an octagonal shape. (Image: MAS)

Advertisement

Mintage numbers for the coins range from 50,000 for the nickel-plated zinc proof-like coins with a face value of S$2 to just 100 for the 5 troy oz (155.5g) 999.9 fine gold coins with a face value of S$200.

Special sets made up of different coin combinations are also available with numbers limited to between 50 and 2,000.

Premium 2021 Year of the Ox Chinese Almanac coin sets. (Images: MAS)

Each coin and coin set comes with a serialised certificate of authenticity, with the exception of the S$2 nickel-plated zinc proof-like coins.

Numismatists can place their pre-orders with the Singapore Mint from now until Dec 20, with the coins to be issued on Jan 1, 2021.

Coins that are oversubscribed will be allocated by balloting.