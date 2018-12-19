Yew Tee jewellery thief suspect charged
SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man who allegedly stole S$35,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in Yew Tee was charged with one count of theft-in-dwelling on Wednesday (Dec 19).
Toh Xin Ann is accused of pocketing three gold chains and a pendant from the Gold Scale Jewels store in Yew Tee Square.
Of these, the most expensive item was a 916 gold necklace weighing about 171g, valued at S$11,701.
Toh was at large for two days. He was arrested on Monday after police officers identified him with help from a member of the public.
He was remanded and will be back in court on Dec 26.
If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.