Yew Tee jewellery thief suspect charged

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man who allegedly stole S$35,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in Yew Tee was charged with one count of theft-in-dwelling on Wednesday (Dec 19).

Toh Xin Ann is accused of pocketing three gold chains and a pendant from the Gold Scale Jewels store in Yew Tee Square.

Of these, the most expensive item was a 916 gold necklace weighing about 171g, valued at S$11,701.

Toh was at large for two days. He was arrested on Monday after police officers identified him with help from a member of the public.

He was remanded and will be back in court on Dec 26.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

