Yew Tee jewellery thief suspect charged

Singapore

Yew Tee jewellery thief suspect charged

gold scale jewels
The Gold Scale Jewels store in Yew Tee Square. (Photo: Facebook/Gold Scale Jewels)
Lydia Lam - byline
By Lydia Lam
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man who allegedly stole S$35,000 worth of jewellery from a shop in Yew Tee was charged with one count of theft-in-dwelling on Wednesday (Dec 19).

Toh Xin Ann is accused of pocketing three gold chains and a pendant from the Gold Scale Jewels store in Yew Tee Square.

Of these, the most expensive item was a 916 gold necklace weighing about 171g, valued at S$11,701.

Toh was at large for two days. He was arrested on Monday after police officers identified him with help from a member of the public.

He was remanded and will be back in court on Dec 26.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Source: CNA/ll(cy)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark