Lorry driver charged over Yio Chu Kang accident that killed three pedestrians

SINGAPORE: The lorry driver involved in the accident that killed three pedestrians near Yio Chu Kang MRT station was on Tuesday (Apr 24) charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Singaporean Xu Kai Xiang, 25, allegedly drove “in a manner which was dangerous to the public”, according to court documents. The lorry had mounted a kerb, collided into railings before "surging forward" and hitting three pedestrians and a stationary bus.

It came to a stop after colliding into a bollard just outside Yio Chu Kang bus interchange. The accident happened on Monday at about 9.35am along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 towards Marymount Road.



The three victims have been identified as Ms Gina Chua, 58, Mr Chua Cheng Thong, 86, and Mr Yap Soon Huat, 63.

For dangerous driving causing death, Xu could be jailed for up to five years if convicted.

