3 pedestrians in Yio Chu Kang killed by lorry that 'came hurtling'

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old lorry driver was arrested after three pedestrians were killed in an accident near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday (Apr 23) morning.

The accident took place at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at around 9.30am.

Two of the pedestrians had to be extricated from underneath the lorry using a rescue lifting airbag, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

An SBS Transit bus had stopped at a traffic junction when the lorry "came hurtling", the transport company said.



"Our bus was stationary at a traffic junction when a lorry came hurtling and hit three pedestrians and our bus," said senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan.

"None of our passengers were injured. Our hearts go out to the family of the pedestrians."

Three pedestrians were killed in an accident at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday (Apr 23) morning. (Photo: Howard Law)

The driver of the lorry was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital "in a serious condition", said SCDF.

Police said the driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act. Investigations are ongoing, they added.

A decal on the lorry showed it belonged to a company called Chang Fu located at Northstar @ AMK. When Channel NewsAsia contacted the company, a man named Xu Hsu Jing said his son had been driving the lorry when the accident occurred.

"My son said his vision went blurry and that he couldn't see anything before the accident happened," Mr Xu said in Mandarin.



He said he was not sure about the extent of his son's injuries and was still waiting to see him. The police have spoken to him and his son, he added.



