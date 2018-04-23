3 pedestrians killed in accident involving bus and lorry near Yio Chu Kang MRT station

A 25-year-old lorry driver was arrested after three pedestrians were killed in an accident at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 on Apr 23, 2018. (Photo: Iris Lee)
SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old lorry driver was arrested after three pedestrians were killed in an accident near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday (Apr 23) morning. 

The accident, which involved the lorry and an SBS Transit bus, took place at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at around 9.30am. 

YCK MRT accident- bus
Three pedestrians were killed in an accident at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday (Apr 23) morning. (Photo: Howard Law)

Two of the pedestrians were extricated from underneath the lorry using a rescue lifting airbag, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. 

YCK MRT accident - lorry closeup 3
 Three pedestrians were killed in an accident at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday (Apr 23) morning. (Photo: Howard Law)

The driver of the lorry was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital "in a serious condition", said SCDF.  

Police said the driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing, they added. 

