Train services halted temporarily after commuter climbs onto track at Yio Chu Kang MRT station

SINGAPORE: Train services in both directions on the North-South Line between Ang Mo Kio and Yishun MRT stations were halted for about 25 minutes on Monday (Aug 2) after a commuter climbed onto a track at Yio Chu Kang MRT station.



A woman at the station “climbed over the half-height platform screen door and got onto the track” at about 1.55pm, SMRT said in a Facebook post.

“Commuters on the platform activated the emergency stop plunger and our staff immediately responded on site,” SMRT said.

“Traction power was turned off, and the police and SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) were immediately activated."

The woman was escorted from the track by police officers at about 2.10pm, and train services resumed at about 2.20pm, SMRT said, adding that the woman was uninjured.



"The female commuter was subsequently brought to safety and apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act. She was also arrested for criminal trespass under Section 447 of the Penal Code. Police investigations are ongoing," said the police.



SCDF said that a paramedic "assessed a person" following the incident, and that this person was not taken to hospital. SMRT said that it is helping the police with investigations.