5 arrested, drugs worth S$360,000 seized in Yishun during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE: A variety of drugs with an estimated street value of at least S$360,000 were seized in a raid in Yishun on Tuesday (Apr 14) during the "circuit breaker" period.



Five Singaporeans - three men and two women - were also arrested for drug offences, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release.



CNB officers on Tuesday evening intercepted a car driven by a 22-year-old suspected drug offender near Yishun Street 11, just as it was about to exit a car park.

As officers moved in to arrest the suspect, CNB said he put up a “violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue him". A search of his car found about 1.4kg of heroin, S$12,600 in cash and a knuckle duster.



The man was then brought to his residence nearby, where about 2,100 Ecstasy tablets, 4,100 Erimin-5 tablets, 6g of ketamine and 22g of Ice were found.

Heroin and cash seized from a 24-year-old suspect arrested at Yishun Avenue 4. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Erimin-5 and Ecstasy tablets found at a unit near Yishun Street 11. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

CNB officers also found 32g of Ecstasy powder and 66g of cannabis.



“Drug paraphernalia such as improvised smoking apparatuses, a digital weighing scale, and cash of S$9,000 and RM912 were also found in the unit,” said CNB.



A separate team of CNB officers raided a home near Yishun Avenue 9 where they arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, and seized 14 Ecstasy tablets and 43g of cannabis.



A digital weighing scale and cash found inside a unit near Yishun Street 11. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In the same evening, a third team of CNB officers arrested a 24-year-old man at the lift lobby of a block near Yishun Avenue 4. A total of S$11,950 in cash was found in a vehicle rented by the suspect.



The man was taken to his residence where officers found 3g of Ice, 2,362g of heroin and 12 Ecstasy tablets.

Officers also recovered a Karambit knife and a stun device during the search. A 23-year-old woman was also arrested when she returned to the unit.



A Karambit knife and stun gun device were found in a unit near Yishun Avenue 4. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Bundles of drugs found inside a unit near Yishun Street 4. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



CNB said the 3.76kg of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,790 abusers for a week.



“Despite the current challenging situation, CNB will continue to carry out enforcement operations to ensure that the streets are safe from drugs.”