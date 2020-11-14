E-bike catches fire while charging in Yishun flat, 1 person taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital with burn injuries after a fire broke out in a Yishun flat on Saturday morning (Nov 14).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire in a fourth-floor unit at Block 424A Yishun Ave 11 at about 9.45am.

"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) that was charging at the time of the fire," it said in a Facebook post.



The aftermath of a fire at Block 424A Yishun Ave 11 on Nov 14, 2020. (Photo: SCDF)

Two people in the flat were rescued, said SCDF, adding that one of them was in the bedroom and the other was in the toilet.

"The firefighters rescued both occupants by carrying them out of the unit," said SCDF, adding that 40 residents in the block had evacuated before it arrived at the scene.



The fire was extinguished using a hosereel.



One of the rescued occupants suffered burn injuries and was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH). SCDF said patients who sustained smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries but are in a stable condition will be taken to SGH's specialised burn centre instead of the nearest hospital.

The other person who was rescued was assessed for smoke inhalation injuries and did not want to be taken to the hospital, said SCDF.

(Graphic: SCDF)

