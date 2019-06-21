Damaged cable causes power outage in parts of Yishun

SINGAPORE: Parts of Yishun suffered a power outage on Friday (Jun 21) after a third-party contractor damaged a cable, SP Group said in a media statement.

Electricity supply to parts of Yishun was disrupted at 4.31pm and fully restored 23 minutes later, said the energy provider.

The contractor had damaged the cable while carrying out works in the area, said SP Group.

SP Group officers were "immediately deployed" to the affected areas to restore supply "as quickly and safely as possible", said the organisation.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience," it said.

Some customers may continue to experience localised interruption. If that happens, said SP Group, customers should get their buildings' internal network reset. This may require assistance from a licensed electrical worker.

A CNA reader said she was having a manicure at Northpoint City when the blackout happened. The power was restored after about 20 minutes, she said.

Netizens took to social media to complain about the outage, with Twitter user Alex cheah tweeting that traffic lights and lifts were "all down".

Yishun power outage. Kopitiam, traffic lights and lift all down. pic.twitter.com/zwYAnKBvzr — Alex cheah (@11May1995) June 21, 2019

Just got power cut in Yishun our whole block — KA (@amin_kailash) June 21, 2019

Yishun suffered another outage earlier in the day, with SP Group warning of the disruption at about 9.45am in a Facebook post.

Supply to several HDB blocks Yishun Street 43 was disrupted at 9am and was fully restored an hour later, said SP Group in an updated Facebook post.

It did not provide a reason for the disruption, saying only that it was investigating the cause.