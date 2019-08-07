Yishun transport hub to open on Sep 8, linking MRT station, bus interchange and Northpoint City

SINGAPORE: An integrated transport hub will open in Yishun on Sep 8, linking a new air-conditioned bus interchange, MRT station and the Northpoint City shopping centre.

The transport hub, the 10th in Singapore, will be fully barrier-free and have facilities to cater to the elderly, less mobile and families with young children, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Aug 7).

To facilitate boarding by passengers in wheelchairs, the transport hub will have boarding points at each berth and graduated kerb edges. There are also barrier-free alighting areas, priority queue zones with seats, a nursing room and barrier-free toilets.

It will be the first transport hub to have Heart Zones – designated areas where commuters such as the elderly and visually impaired can seek help. A room will also be set aside for special needs commuters who need access to a quiet and calming space.

Close to 600 bicycle lots will be available in the vicinity of the bus interchange, which is connected to Yishun MRT station via a new barrier-free underpass.

The new air-conditioned bus interchange will be linked to Yishun MRT station via an underpass. (Photo: LTA)

The transport hub will be managed by SMRT Buses, which plans to introduce an interactive and open-concept passenger services counter where commuters can obtain transport information, LTA said.

Bus drivers and other employees will also get upgraded facilities, including an air-conditioned staff canteen, dedicated staff toilets and lounge. To improve safety, the bus interchange is equipped with a reverse warning system to detect movement of buses from parking lots into the driveway.

From Sep 8, the stopping points of all bus services that currently operate from the temporary bus interchange will be adjusted when they begin operating from the new transport hub. Details of the changes are available at all affected bus stops, bus interchanges, on buses and at LTA’s and SMRT’s websites.

