Yotelair to open its first Asian airport hotel at Jewel Changi next month

SINGAPORE: Yotelair, which is known for its creative cabins and smartbeds, will open its first Asian airport hotel at the newly built Jewel Changi on Apr 12.

The brand is already present in five other airports, including London's Gatwick and Heathrow, Amsterdam's Schiphol, Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Istanbul.

“We are tremendously excited to open our first Yotelair in Asia here in Singapore, and even more so as it is within the beautiful Jewel Changi Airport,” said general manager Norman Cross in a press release on Friday (Mar 8).

“Yotelair Singapore Changi Airport is set to become an integral gateway to the most prominent journeys in the world, championing the hotel experience for every modern traveller.”

The new Singapore airport hotel will comprise 130 cabins or hotel rooms, which can be booked for a minimum of four hours, according to the press release.

The hotel comes with airline style self-check-in kiosks, and amenities such as a 24-hour gym and a club lounge that overlooks Jewel's 40m Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall.

Rooms are categorised into Premium Queen, Premium Queen Accessible and Family, and the premium cabins come with the hotel's signature electronically adjustable beds.

Created by founder and English entrepreneur Simon Woodroffe, Yotel's major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal and Kuwait Real Estate Company.

The group also has a city-centre hotel located in Singapore's Orchard Road, and in other cities such as New York, Boston and San Francisco.