19-year-old arrested for inciting violence, posting racist comments online

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a 19-year-old for his suspected involvement in inciting violence and posting hateful comments on social media.

The police said in a news release on Monday (Jun 8) it had received multiple reports starting on Sunday about an Instagram user who had posted insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence.

“The posts also contained hate comments that could wound religious feelings,” police said.

After investigations, officers established the identity of the 19-year-old, a Singaporean Chinese male, and arrested him on Monday. A laptop, a computer and a mobile phone were also seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of the offence of making a document containing incitement to violence, the person can be imprisoned for up to five years, fined, or both.

Posting comments with deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

“The Police will not condone any acts that threaten racial and religious harmony in Singapore,” police said.

“Any person who makes remarks that can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races and religions will be dealt with swiftly and firmly.”