YouTube watch time in Singapore jumps more than 30% as more stay home during pandemic

SINGAPORE: As COVID-19 disrupted lives all over the world, people in Singapore stayed home as well, spending more time watching videos online as they sought ways to cope amid the pandemic.



In YouTube's annual news release on trending videos in Singapore, the video platform on Tuesday (Dec 1) said its watch time in the country grew by more than 30 per cent over the last year.

Topping the list of trending videos was the Apr 3 national address by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, announcing the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" as the number of infections escalated in Singapore. Streamed live on CNA's YouTube channel, the video saw Mr Lee outline "significantly stricter measures" to contain the spread of the virus.



As of Tuesday, the video had more than 1.7 million views.

An earlier speech by Mr Lee on the COVID-19 situation, on the Prime Minister's Office's YouTube channel, was number 8 on the list.

YouTube said the popularity of these two videos was because viewers "looked to our leaders for information and assurance" in a time of uncertainty.

The platform also saw a shift towards fitness, cooking and gaming videos, noting that several such video creators gained a significant following from viewers in Singapore.



With more people staying home, watch time for fitness videos tripled, YouTube said.

A no-equipment arm workout made it to sixth place on the list of trending videos, while fitness influencers Chloe Ting and Pamela Reif placed in the list of top 10 breakout creators in Singapore.

Users also spent double the time watching gaming videos, YouTube said.



LOCAL FLAVOUR

YouTube added that it has seen more resources and help available to local content creators.

In August, Mediacorp was appointed as the first multi-channel network in Singapore to "'nurture local storytellers and showcase home-grown content locally and around the region".

Branded Bloomr.SG MCN, the partnership supports Singaporean content creators through training programmes and monetisation to boost their visibility and presence. This follows an earlier partnership to make CNA available on YouTube 24/7.



"It’s impressive how creators have continued to stretch their imaginations and developed an amazing breadth of content to entertain and keep the four million Singaporeans on YouTube informed, in spite of a difficult year,” country director of Google Singapore, Ben King, said.

Five local creators placed in YouTube's list of top creators, including Sneaky Sushii, who opened up conversations about various social issues, and Ghib Ojisan, a Japanese travel vlogger living in Singapore.



The list highlights creators who have seen exceptional growth in their number of subscribers based in Singapore.

The top 10 creators in Singapore are: Mr Beast, Chloe Ting, mrnigelng, Sneaky Sushii, Spice N' Pans, Dream, ZHC, Nino's Home, 李子柒 Liziqi and JEBBEY FAMILY.

The top 10 breakout creators in Singapore are: Chloe Ting, mrnigelng, Sneaky Sushii, Dream, Nino's Home, MrBeast Gaming, Pamela Reif, Ghib Ojisan, Sugu Pavithra and YEOLO.



BLACKPINK DOMINATES AGAIN

In the Top Trending YouTube Videos (music), K-pop dominated the chart with girl group BLACKPINK occupying five of the 10 spots. This is the third year BLACKPINK has topped the list.



The list comprises music videos released under official record labels.

The only non-Asian artist to make the list was Justin Bieber with his song Yummy.

YouTube's top trending videos are as follows:

Singapore: Top Trending YouTube Videos (non-music)



CNA: [LIVE HD] Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong addresses nation on COVID-19 situation Ryan Sylvia: We Got A Divorce Mrnigelng: Uncle Roger DISGUSTED by this Egg Fried Rice Video (BBC Food) Mr. TFue: 60 Days Build Millionaire Underground Swimming Pool House Jianhao Tan: 17 Types of Students in an Online Class April Han: Slim Arms in 30 DAYs! | 8 Min Beginner Friendly Standing Workout ( No Equipment ) LADIES FIRST: The Truth Behind My Leaked Tape Prime Minister's Office, Singapore: PM Lee Hsien Loong on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on 12 March 2020 메리니즈부엌Meliniskitchen: [초간단] 원팬토스트 만들기 | How to make one pan egg toast JEBBEY FAMILY: This YouTuber Copied My WHOLE Video!

Singapore: Top Trending YouTube Videos (music)

