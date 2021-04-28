YouTube terminates Beow Tan channel for violating harassment and cyberbullying policies
SINGAPORE: A YouTube channel purportedly belonging to a woman who was heard in a viral video making race-related comments has been terminated.
YouTube said it terminated the Beow Tan YouTube Channel because it violated its harassment and cyberbullying policies.
"We have strict policies that prohibit harassment on YouTube, including content that maliciously insults someone based on their race, gender expression or sexual expression.
"We quickly remove content that violates these policies when flagged," said a spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.
The channel had hosted several videos featuring the 57-year-old woman, who is being investigated by police.
The earliest available video on the channel before its termination was uploaded in December 2016. It had more than 260 subscribers.