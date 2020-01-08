Local company fined S$12,000 for selling meat and seafood kept in illegal store

SINGAPORE: A local company was fined a total of S$12,000 on Wednesday (Jan 8) for illegally possessing and storing meat and seafood products meant for sale.

In July last year, Yuan Yong Fong Seafood was found to have been operating an unlicensed cold store, as well as selling meat and seafood products stored there, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

SFA added that about 970kg of frozen meat and seafood found in the cold store were seized.

Another company, Supreme Aquarium, was also fined S$2,000 for allowing Yuan Yong Fong Seafood to operate the store on their premises without a cold store license.

SFA reminded the public that illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities pose food safety risks.

“In Singapore, all meat and/or seafood storage facilities must be licensed, and are required to meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards,” it said.

“Offenders who illegally store meat and/or seafood products shall be liable on conviction to a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year."